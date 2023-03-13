Happy Birthday Nimrat Kaur: The Lunchbox to Dasvi, Top Performances of the Actress

Nimrat Kaur is a gifted artist. She rightly knows how to impress the cinephiles with her acting skills and simplicity. Nimrat rose to fame with her fantastic performance in The Lunchbox, opposite Irrfan Khan, and never looked back thereafter. Later, we got a chance to see her act in films like Airlift and Dasvi among others which definitely left an impact on our hearts, as spectators.

The actress celebrates her birthday today on March 13. This year, as she gets ready to mark her big day, let us appreciate Nimrat’s craft and go through some of her best work.

Peddlers (2012)

This was one of the first Hindi films done by Nimrat Kaur. Directed by Vasan Bela and produced by Anurag Kashyap, Nimrat played Kuljeet in Peddlers. The movie highlights the issue of drug trafficking and the people who get swept into it. The Lunchbox (2013)

Set in the hustle bustle of fast-paced Mumbai life, The Lunchbox shows a beautiful portrayal of longing and loneliness. It’s about a mistaken delivery in Mumbai’s famously reliable lunchbox delivery service. It’s amazing how two people – Ila (Nimrat Kaur), a housewife who finds herself stuck in a loveless marriage and Saajan (Irrfan Khan), a widower, connect with each other. If you haven’t watched it already, what are you waiting for? Airlift (2016)

This makes for another memorable film that Nimrat was a part of. The Hindi-language drama thriller featuring Akshay Kumar is based on the evacuation of Indians from Kuwait during the Iraq-Kuwait war. Nimrat who played Akshay Kumar’s wife, was praised for her acting skills. Dasvi

Nimrat Kaur did exceptionally well in Dasvi. In the movie, she essayed the role of Bimla Devi, a chief minister’s wife who suddenly comes into power. Nimrat was showered with compliments for her stint in the movie. The actress had to gain 15 kgs weight for this film. She also shared pictures and opened up about her weight gain in the film. Whenever you get a chance to watch Dasvi, do it. Happy Teacher’s Day

This is an upcoming project undertaken by Nimrat Kaur. For someone like her, who believes in content and opts for films with good storylines, we are more than excited to her in a new avatar. She started shooting for Happy Teacher’s Day last year. The upcoming social-thriller film directed by Mikhil Musale will hit theatres this year.

