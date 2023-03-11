Happy Birthday Poonam Pandey: Times She Made Headlines For Controversies

Poonam Pandey’s name doesn’t need an introduction. Widely known to grab the limelight for her raunchy style and bold looks, Poonam has often stirred controversies for her outspoken nature. Apart from constantly being in the spotlight for her social media posts, Poonam’s tryst with controversy is nothing new in the film industry. It won’t be wrong to say that Poonam Pandey loves all the attention and the negative publicity.

On the occasion of Poonam Pandey’s 32nd birthday, on March 11, let’s take a look at the occasions when she remained in news for all the wrong reasons.

Pornography case

In July 2021, Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra was arrested for allegedly making pornographic films and sharing those through a mobile application. The chargesheet filed by Mumbai Police mentioned that Kundra was shooting obscene videos in five-star hotels with Sherlyn Chopra and Poonam Pandey. Poonam, Sherlyn and Raj got anticipatory bail from the Supreme Court on December 30, 2022. Back then Poonam alleged that Raj reportedly blackmailed her. She even claimed that she “felt" sorry for Shilpa Shetty, as she was made to go through all this.

Morphed nude picture with Sachin Tendulkar

This might be considered as one of the biggest controversies surrounding Poonam. It all reportedly began in 2011 when a morphed picture of the actress started making rounds on the internet. The picture reportedly showed the cricketer’s portrait with Poonam standing nude next to him. Allegedly, a Pakistani cricketer was also shown bowing down to Sachin. The morphed image hurt the sentiments of many and created a lot of controversies.

Bathroom videos

Poonam widely remains top of the headlines for her bold clicks and raunchy looks. However, earlier Poonam created a massive stir on the internet, after she shared a video series “My Bathroom Secrets" on YouTube. Then what? The actress created headlines, but for all the wrong reasons. As the objectionable video content was the subject of various controversies, YouTube had to even ban some of the videos. While the videos were deleted after a huge controversy, Poonam, in the videos, was seen dancing in her bathroom.

Google removed Pandey App

In 2017, Poonam launched an app called Poonam Pandey App. However, Google took it down and banned it, keeping the policies regarding objectionable content in view. Later the actress made her app widely available to download through her website. She shares bold content on her website.

Indian Premier League controversy

In 2012, Poonam grabbed all the attention after sharing a nude picture on Twitter to celebrate Kolkata Knight Riders’ win against Chennai Super Kings in the IPL season 5 finale. Well, her stint surely got her the awaited attention and Poonam started to trend across the globe on Twitter soon enough.

Stripping for India’s 2011 Cricket World Cup Win

Ahead of the grand finale of the 2011 Cricket World Cup, Poonam Pandey in a video message promised that she will strip after team India’s win in the final match. This was the first time she grabbed the eyeballs on all social media platforms and hogged the limelight for her bold claim. Though India won the World Cup 2011, she did not keep her word.

