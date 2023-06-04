Happy Birthday Priyamani: Latest and Upcoming Projects of the Southern Beauty

HAPPY BIRTHDAY PRIYAMANI: Ever since her film debut in 2003, actress Priyamani has reigned the South theatres with her unconventional roles and multiple hits. Bollywood goers saw her thundering cameo in Shah Rukh Khan’s Chennai Express as they set the dance stage ablaze in the song 1 2 3 4 Get on the Dance Floor.
With hits like Paruthiveeran, Chaarulatha, and Thirakkatha in her kitty, the South diva has bagged numerous accolades including a National Film award and multiple Filmfare awards. Now, the actress is celebrating her 39th birthday on Sunday, June 4. On this special occasion, here we have compiled some of her latest and upcoming projects that fans might want to add to their watchlist.
- Custody
Directed by Venkat Prabhu, Custody is a political action thriller revolving around a happy-go-lucky constable who arrests a dreaded gangster Raazu in a road rage case. The criminal has to be presented in a courtroom but things go haywire when Shiva learns the entire police department wants Raazu dead. Their run for survival begins when it is discovered the criminal is a key witness who can testify about an orchestrated bomb blast by the CM to overthrow a state government run by a regional party. Actress Priyamani plays the role of CM and Raazu’s love interest in the movie. Besides her, the cast also includes Naga Chaitanya, Krithi Shetty, and Arvind Swamy in important roles among others.
- Maidaan
Priyamani will soon feature in the upcoming biographical sports drama flick Maidaan helmed by Amit Sharma and produced under the banner of Zee Studios. Set between 1952-1962, the movie is based on the golden era of Indian football, featuring Ajay Devgn in the leading role. He plays the role of coach Syed Abdul Rahim, who is known as the architect of modern Indian football. Maidaan is set to release theatrically on June 23.
- Jawan
Priyamani has joined the stellar cast of superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film Jawan alongside Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, and Sanya Malhotra. Touted to be an action-thriller, Jawan supposedly narrates the life of a man who is punished for a mistake that he didn’t commit. Driven by a personal vendetta, he wages a war against societal wrongdoings but things turn heated when he gets pitted against a monstrous outlaw. Shah Rukh Khan will be seen playing a double role in the movie that’s scheduled to release on September 7.
- His Storyy
This ZEE5 original romantic-drama web series stars Priyamani, Satyadeep Mishra, and Mrinal Dutt in the lead roles. The plot of the show chronicles the rollercoaster love story of a power couple based in South Bombay. Their 2-decade long marital life remains an epitome of perfection that makes people around them envious. However, things begin to fall apart when the wife learns about her husband’s extra-marital affair with a man. The series aims to highlight the stigma around the acceptance of homosexual relationships in society.
- Quotation Gang
Helmed by Vivek K Kannan, this upcoming crime thriller stars Priyamani Sunny Leone and Jackie Shroff in lead roles. The plot of the movie is touted to revolve around the life of a bold female contract killer who joins a crime syndicate to increase her power until an incident changes her life upside down.