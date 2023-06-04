Happy Birthday Priyamani: Latest and Upcoming Projects of the Southern Beauty

HAPPY BIRTHDAY PRIYAMANI: Ever since her film debut in 2003, actress Priyamani has reigned the South theatres with her unconventional roles and multiple hits. Bollywood goers saw her thundering cameo in Shah Rukh Khan’s Chennai Express as they set the dance stage ablaze in the song 1 2 3 4 Get on the Dance Floor.

With hits like Paruthiveeran, Chaarulatha, and Thirakkatha in her kitty, the South diva has bagged numerous accolades including a National Film award and multiple Filmfare awards. Now, the actress is celebrating her 39th birthday on Sunday, June 4. On this special occasion, here we have compiled some of her latest and upcoming projects that fans might want to add to their watchlist.