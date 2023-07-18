Happy Birthday Priyanka Chopra: Citadel to Heads of State, Recent and Upcoming Projects of the Actress

HAPPY BIRTHDAY PRIYANKA CHOPRA: Priyanka Chopra, a global icon who has left an indelible mark in Bollywood and beyond, continues to showcase her exceptional talent and magnetic presence in the world of entertainment. With each passing year, she reinforces her position as a force to be reckoned with. As she celebrates her 41st birthday today, let’s take a closer look at her recent and highly anticipated projects that are poised to solidify her status as a powerhouse in the industry.
Recent Movies
- The Matrix Resurrections (2021)
Starring Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, The Matrix Resurrections marks the fourth installment in the iconic Matrix franchise. The film centers around Neo, a video game developer who begins to question the nature of reality. Guided by a programmed Morpheus, a group of rebels embark on a mission to rescue Neo from a new Matrix.
- The White Tiger (2021)
The White Tiger is a Hindi-language film starring Adarsh Gourav, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Rajkummar Rao in the lead roles. The movie is based on Aravind Adiga’s 2008 novel of the same name and follows the story of Balram, a clever and resourceful man from a village, who uses his intelligence to break free from poverty.
- Citadel
Citadel is a thrilling American spy-action television series available on Amazon Prime Video. Created by Josh Appelbaum, Bryan Oh, and David Weil, the show is executive produced by the Russo brothers. The film stars Richard Madden, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Stanley Tucci and Lesley Manville in significant roles.
- Love Again (2023)
Directed and written by James C. Strouse, the film is an American romantic comedy-drama film. It is an adaptation of the 2016 German film SMS für Dich, which is based on a novel by Sofie Cramer. The movie stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sam Heughan, and Celine Dion in lead roles.
Upcoming Projects
- Heads of State
Helmed by director Ilya Naishuller, the highly anticipated action comedy film Heads of State features Idris Elba, Jack Quaid, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas in prominent roles. Audiences are eagerly anticipating this dynamic trio’s performance in the movie.
- Sheela
Priyanka Chopra has landed the lead role in a biopic about the controversial religious leader Ma Anand Sheela. The film will be directed by Oscar-winning Director Barry Levinson.
- Ending Things
Priyanka Chopra and Anthony Mackie, known for their role in Avengers, will be the leading stars. The story follows a hit woman who decides to quit her assassin career and also end her personal relationship with her partner. However, she soon realizes that she doesn’t want to let go of that part of their connection. To survive their breakup and complete their final mission together, they team up for an unforgettable night. The movie shares similarities with James Cameron’s 1994 action-comedy True Lies.
- Cowboy Ninja Viking
Priyanka Chopra is set to appear alongside Chris Pratt in the superhero film Cowboy Ninja Viking, which is based on a comic book with the same title.
- Untitled
Priyanka Chopra recently revealed that a new series, yet to be titled, showcasing her and Nick Jonas’ extravagant sangeet ceremony, is currently in the works at Amazon Prime Video.
- NTR-31
Priyanka Chopra has been approached for the film NTR 31, and if things work out, she could be the main actress alongside Jr NTR. This would mark her debut in the Telugu film industry. The movie portrays the journey of a man who rises from a modest background to become one of the most influential individuals in history.
first published: July 18, 2023, 07:10 IST
last updated: July 18, 2023, 07:10 IST