Happy Birthday, Rajendra Prasad: A Look At The Telugu Actor’s All-time Hits

Rajendra Prasad, famously known as Nata Kireeti, has predominantly worked in Telugu films for more than four decades. He is an actor who brought the genre of comedy to life in its truest sense in the industry. He made his debut with the film Sneham in 1977. In his long career, he managed to give many hits. Today, on Rajendra Prasad’s 67th birthday, here is a list of some of his famous movies.

Ladies Tailor

This film is one of the best cult classics of Rajendra Prasad. The director-actor duo Vamsy and Rajendra Prasad have performed extremely well in the film. The role of Battala Satyam, played by Mallikarjuna, is epic. The music in the film is its highlight, which was composed by Illaiyaraaja.

Aha, Naa Pellanta

The comic role of Rajendra Prasad in the movie is a treat to watch. Directed by Jandhyala, this is a comedy film whose dialogues are evergreen. It was widely appreciated by the critics as well as the audience. The film grossed Rs 5 crore worldwide.

April 1 Vidudala

The director-actor pair of Vamsy and Rajendra proved to be amazing again with this perfect film. All the scenes in the movie are evergreen. The dialogues, written by LB Sriram, are perfect. The songs in the movie are equally famous. Especially the songs Chukkalu Temmanna Tenchukuraana became very hit. The climax of the movie kept the audience hooked till the end.

Pelli Pustakam

The movie was released in 1991, which was one of the most successful years for Rajendra Prasad as he managed to deliver many blockbusters that year. This movie was directed by Bapu. The chemistry between the main leads of the movie, starring Rajendra Prasad and Divya Vani, was amazing on screen. Commercially, this movie performed well at the box office.