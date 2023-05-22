Happy Birthday Rajit Kapur: Recent and Upcoming Movies of the Versatile Actor

HAPPY BIRTHDAY RAJIT KAPUR: With a remarkable career spanning over 33 years, Rajit Kapur has captivated fans and audiences alike through his impressive performances in various TV shows and films, including notable works like Raazi, The Making of the Mahatma, Mission Majnu, and Uri: The Surgical Strike among others. In addition, he has also made a significant impact in the world of web series, showcasing his acting prowess and earning the status of a must-watch artist. As he celebrates his birthday, let’s take a glimpse at Rajit Kapur’s recent and upcoming films.

Code Name: Tiranga

Code Name: Tiranga, a thrilling film that combines action, espionage, and patriotism, is directed and written by Ribhu Dasgupta. The movie is a collaborative production between T-Series, Reliance Entertainment, and Film Hangar, featuring Parineeti Chopra, Harrdy Sandhu, Rajit Kapur, and Sharad Kelkar in pivotal roles. Filled with adrenaline-pumping sequences, explosive fight scenes, and gripping plot twists, the film captivates viewers from beginning to end. Goldfish

Goldfish, directed by Pushan Kripalani, is a feature film that stars Deepti Naval and Kalki Koechlin. In the movie, Deepti and Kalki portray the roles of a mother and daughter respectively. The film also features Rajit Kapur, Gordon Warnecke, and Bharti Patel in significant roles. Notably, Goldfish made its world premiere at the 27th Busan International Film Festival in 2022. Maja Ma

Maja Ma, a drama film directed by Anand Tiwari, revolves around Pallavi Patel, a homemaker known for her culinary skills and dance. The movie features a talented cast including Madhuri Dixit, Gajraj Rao, Ritwik Bhowmik, Rajit Kapur, Barkha Singh, Srishti Shrivastava, and Simone Singh. In the film, Rajit Kapoor portrayed the character of Bob Hansraj in the film. While his role may not have been prominent, it left a significant impression on the audience. Rocketry: The Nambi Effect

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, a biographical drama film marking R. Madhavan’s directorial debut, delves into the life of Nambi Narayanan, portrayed by Madhavan himself. The movie sheds light on Narayanan’s journey as a scientist at the Indian Space Research Organisation and his unjust implication in the ISRO espionage case, followed by his eventual exoneration. The film features Simran, Ravi Raghavendra, Rajit Kapur, Muralidaran, and Misha Ghoshal in pivotal roles. Rajit Kapur played the role of Indian physicist Vikram Sarabhai in both the Hindi and English versions of the movie. Laila Manju

Rajit Kapur will next be seen in Prem Soni’s directorial film Laila Manju. The film will also star Jimmy Shergill, Shashank Vyas, Niki Walia, Seema Biswas and Nehal Chudasama in pivotal roles. The project is currently in its production stage and is said to follow two Southall boys as they participate in a beauty contest.