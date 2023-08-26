Happy Birthday, Rubina Dilaik: Once An IAS Aspirant, How She Became An Actress

Rubina Dilaik, one of the most popular television actresses, celebrates her 34th birthday today. She is known for her top-notch acting skills in television serials like Chotti Bahu, Jeannie Aur Juju and others. She has left an indelible mark with her acting skills in the film Ardh as well. Not many know, that there was a time when Rubina only aspired to become an IAS officer.

Her father Gopal Dilaik is a renowned Hindi author and has written many books. Everyone focussed a lot on the importance of education in Rubina’s family due to her father’s inclination towards studies. She also treaded in her father’s footsteps but auditioned for the serial, Chotti Bahu during the preparations for the IAS exam. As luck would have it, Rubina was selected to play the female lead, and she catapulted to fame following her acting stint in this serial. She wowed the audience with her acting skills in the dual role of Radhika Shastri and Imarti. She was also nominated for the Indian Telly Award under the Fresh New Face (actress) category.