Happy Birthday, Shoaib Ibrahim: When The Actor Sold His Car To Pay For Father’s Treatment

Television actors Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar are the most well-known couples on the small screen. The duo dated for almost five years before taking the marital plunge in 2018. The couple operates a YouTube channel where fans can take a glimpse into their private lives, their holiday trips, as well as Dipika’s cooking talents. We have seen the bright side of their lives but there was a time when Shoaib Ibrahim hardly had any money and was out of work for three whole years. On the occasion of the actor’s birthday today, let us talk about the trying times in his life that he acknowledged not long back.

In an interview with an entertainment portal, Shoaib called that phase a dark one and credited Dipika, who was then a friend, having helped him a lot during the phase. Shoaib Ibrahim came into the limelight with the daily soap Sasural Simar Ka and it was during this series that Shoaib and Deepika were introduced to each other. However, after leaving the show, Shoaib was jobless for three years and did not even have money to pay his father’s medical bills. He said that he had to sell off many of his household items to pay for his father’s treatment. He even had to sell his car.