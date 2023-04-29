Happy Birthday Siddhant Chaturvedi: Latest and Upcoming Movies of the 'Gully Boy' Actor

HAPPY BIRTHDAY SIDDHANT CHATURVEDI: Siddhant Chaturvedi has been impressing audiences with his acting skills and captivating screen presence. He first gained recognition for his role in the TV series Life Sahi Hai in 2016 and then shot to fame with his breakout role as MC Sher in the 2019 film Gully Boy. He received critical acclaim and numerous awards for his performance, including the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor and the Dada Saheb Phalke Film Award for Best Debut.

Chaturvedi’s raw and intense portrayal of his character in Gully Boy showcased his talent and charisma, proving that he has the potential to become a major player in the Indian film industry.

On Siddhant Chaturvedi’s birthday, let take a look at his latest and upcoming Bollywood movies:

Latest Movies

Phone Bhoot (2022)

Siddhant Chaturvedi, the rising star in the Indian film industry, was last seen in the horror-comedy movie Phone Bhoot. Directed by Gurmmeet Singh, the film boasted a star-studded cast that included Siddhant, Katrina Kaif, and Ishaan Khatter. The storyline followed two ghostbusters who receive a request from a ghost for a business concept. However, as the ghost unveils her plan, their strategies begin to crumble, leading to a series of hilarious and spooky events. Gehraiyaan (2022)

Gehraiyaan takes viewers on a journey to explore the complex layers of modern human relationships from a deep-rooted perspective. Despite generating hype with its blockbuster songs and trailer, the film fell short of expectations. Directed by Shakun Batra, the series boasts a star-studded cast including Deepika Padukone, Ananya Pandey, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Naseeruddin Shah. Bunty Aur Babli 2 (2021)

This film is a sequel to the 2005 blockbuster Bunty Aur Babli. Directed by Varun V. Sharma, the film stars Siddhant Chaturvedi, Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, and Sharvari Wagh in the lead roles. The plot of the movie revolves around a new pair of con artists, played by Siddhant and Sharvari, who are inspired by the original Bunty and Babli characters.

Upcoming Movies

Yudhra

Yudhra is a Bollywood movie that is set to feature Siddhant Chaturvedi, Raghav Juyal, Malavika Mohanan, and Ram Kapoor in lead roles. The movie is directed by Ravi Udyawar, who is known for his work on the critically acclaimed movie Mom. The movie is expected to be an action-packed thriller with elements of drama and romance. However, there has been no official announcement regarding its release date. Kho Gaye Hum Kahan

After Gehraiyaan, Siddhant Chaturvedi will be seen with Ananya Panday in Arjun Varain Singh’s directorial Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. The film’s first look also starring Adarsh Gourav was unveiled in September 2021. The movie’s release date is yet to be announced.

