Happy Birthday Sonakshi Sinha: From Dahaad to Heeramandi, Latest and Upcoming Movies of the Actress

HAPPY BIRTHDAY SONAKSHI SINHA: Sonakshi Sinha has undoubtedly made a distinct mark in the world of Bollywood. She initially began her career as a model and grabbed attention on the runway at Lakme Fashion Week in 2008. Before establishing herself as an actress, she also explored her creative side in the film industry as a costume designer, showcasing her talent in projects like Mera Dil Leke Dekho (2005). However, it was her role in Salman Khan starrer Dabangg that propelled her to stardom.

Throughout the span of her career, Sonakshi has showcased her versatility through diverse roles in films like Lootera, Son of Sardar, and Akira among others. On her 36th birthday, let’s take a look at her latest and upcoming movies.

Latest Projects

Dahaad (2023)

Ruchika Oberoi and Reema Kagti’s gripping web series, Dahaad, captivates the audience with its powerful storyline. Set in a small town in North India, this gritty crime thriller follows a tenacious woman police officer, played by Sonakshi Sinha as Anjali Bhaati. With Vijay Sharma and Gulshan Devaiah in leading roles alongside Sonakshi, Dahaad is a must-watch for all cinephiles.

Double XL (2022)

Satram Ramani’s film, Double XL, takes on the journey of two plus-size women, portrayed by Huma Qureshi (Rajshri Trivedi) and Sonakshi Sinha (Saira Khanna), as they defy societal beauty norms.

Bhuj: The Pride of India (2021)

Abhishek Dudhaiya’s directorial film brings to life the gripping story of the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, specifically focusing on the Bhuj air base and its race against time to reconstruct a damaged airstrip after a devastating attack. Leading the narrative are Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, and Sonakshi Sinha, who step into the shoes of courageous characters. Sonakshi Sinha, in particular, portrays the fearless Sunderben Jetha Madharparya, a valiant social worker who mobilized 299 women to support the Indian Army.

Upcoming Projects

Heeramandi

Sonakshi Sinha is all set to captivate audiences in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s highly anticipated film, Heeramandi. Breaking new ground, the movie will be released on the popular OTT platform Netflix. Set in the vibrant district of Heera Mandi during pre-independent India, the movie delves deep into the lives of courtesans across three generations. Joining Sonakshi in this cinematic journey are talented actors Aditi Rao Hydari and Mark Bennington, who will be seen in prominent roles.

Kakuda

Sonakshi Sinha recently wrapped up shooting for her upcoming horror-comedy film Kakuda. Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, the movie explores a town trapped in time by a curse, where three individuals, portrayed by Sonakshi Sinha, Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem, encounter a ghost that challenges their beliefs in superstition, tradition, and love.