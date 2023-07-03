Happy Birthday Tigmanshu Dhulia: 5 Must-Watch Web Series by the Multi-Talented Filmmaker

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TIGMANSHU DHULIA: Tigmanshu Dhulia, the talented filmmaker, celebrates his 56th birthday today. Hailing from Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, Dhulia’s skills extend beyond film writing, as he is also an accomplished actor, director, producer, screenwriter, and even casting director. While he has left a lasting impression on the Hindi film industry, he also made an impact on OTT with his outstanding performances, both as a director and actor.
On his birthday, let’s look at some of his best web series, showcasing his talent and creativity on digital screens:
- The Great Indian Murder
Director Tigmanshu Dhulia made his OTT debut with The Great Indian Murder. The series has an ensemble cast, including actors like Richa Chadha, Pratik Gandhi and Shashank Arora, among others. With Dhulia’s directorial skill, the show kept the audience hooked till the very end.
- Criminal Justice
Released in 2019, this series is an adaptation of the 2008 BBC show of the same name. In the Indian version, Tigmanshu Dhulia and Vishal Furia collaborated as directors to bring this enthralling tale to life. Criminal Justice marked the OTT debut of veteran star Jackie Shroff and also featured Vikrant Massey, Pankaj Tripathi and Anupriya Goenka in key roles.
- Out of Love
One of Tigmanshu Dhulia’s standout works is the web series Out of Love. Starring the talented Rasika Dugal and Purab Kohli, the series garnered widespread acclaim for its remarkable performances. Departing from his regular crime thriller ventures, Dhulia directed this unique story and impressed the audience.
- Tandav
This political drama shows Tigmanshu Dhulia’s versatility as he portrayed the character of PM, Devki Nandan Singh. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the series revolves around power struggles and politics. Saif Ali Khan stars as Samar Pratap Singh, who becomes entangled in a murder plot involving Dhulia’s character. The series also features Dimple Kapadia, Gauahar Khan, Kritika Kamra and Sunil Grover.
- Garmi
Released earlier this year, Garmi received rave reviews from audiences and critics. As an actor-director, Tigmanshu Dhulia’s storytelling skills shine through in Garmi, creating a gripping narrative that captures the essence of life in rural India.
first published: July 03, 2023, 07:20 IST
last updated: July 03, 2023, 07:20 IST