Happy Birthday Tom Holland: A Look at Actor's Romantic Relationship With Zendaya | PHOTOS

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TOM HOLLAND: Tom Holland, who gained fame through his portrayal of Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has been making headlines not only for his on-screen heroics but also for his off-screen romance with Hollywood star Zendaya Coleman. Their love story has captured the attention of fans and media alike. Ever since their initial casting as the leads in Spider-Man: Homecoming back in 2016, the two stars have shared a special bond that has blossomed into a romantic relationship. As Tom celebrates his birthday today, let’s explore the remarkable journey of his relationship with Zendaya.

2016

Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe were in for a delightful surprise when Tom Holland and Zendaya began making appearances together on their social media platforms. It all started with a captivating photo shared by Tom, featuring himself, Zendaya, and a friend, basking in the sun during a fun-filled pool day. With the caption “Summer Sunday’s," the image exuded a playful and carefree vibe.

2017

During the promotional campaign for Spider-Man: Homecoming, the two stars found themselves at the centre of swirling dating rumours. In a swift response on social media, they both debunked any romantic involvement. When a tweet suggested that the co-stars had gone on a vacation together, Zendaya playfully shut down the claim, revealing that she hadn’t been on a vacation in years. Tom joined in on the fun, teasingly questioning if their press tour could be considered a vacation.

2018

The Chaos Walking star couldn’t help but be mesmerised by Zendaya’s stunning appearance at the 2018 Met Gala. Just like countless fans, he was completely captivated by her look and took to Instagram to express his awe. Sharing a photo of Zendaya from the event, he showered her with admiration, writing, “All hail the queen. Killing it, mate."

When Tom Holland and Zendaya attended the prestigious Oscars, they made a noticeable choice to sit together, fueling even more speculation about the nature of their connection. Although they walked the red carpet separately, their decision to be seated side by side didn’t go unnoticed, raising eyebrows and prompting further discussions among fans and media outlets.

Adding fuel to the fire, Holland marked Zendaya’s birthday in September by sharing a paparazzi photo accompanied by a statue of Spider-Man.

2019

May 9, became a day of excitement for Tomdaya fans as Tom sparked intrigue by tagging Zendaya in an unexpected location on Instagram. Playfully responding to the tag, Zendaya commented on the post, jokingly attributing the English actor’s unfamiliarity with Instagram as the reason behind the unconventional placement of her name.

2021

In a plot twist that caught everyone off guard, Tom Holland and Zendaya were caught locking lips while sitting in a car at a red light in Los Angeles. Years of denying any romantic involvement had fans buzzing with excitement, speculating about the true nature of their relationship. The intrigue continued to build when Tom and Zendaya were later spotted leaving Zendaya’s mother’s residence, leaving fans eager for answers.

A candid moment captured the power duo at a friend’s wedding, revealing an intimate and attractive gesture. With Zendaya leaning on Tom and his hand resting gently on her sleeve, the image spoke volumes about the close bond between the two.

On Zendaya’s special day, Tom Holland took to social media to celebrate her birthday. Sharing a heartfelt mirror selfie from the Spider-Man set, Tom’s playful caption affectionately referred to Zendaya as “My MJ," adding a touch of sweetness to their on-screen chemistry.

The Los Angeles premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home witnessed an enchanting moment between the couple. As Zendaya made a grand entrance, Tom’s eyes fixated on her, causing him to momentarily pause the interview. Their undeniable connection was evident, igniting excitement among fans.

2022

Going the extra mile for their friendship, Tom Holland made a special trip from New York City, where he was filming The Crowded Room, to Budapest, where Zendaya was working on Dune 2. The duo was spotted exploring the enchanting city, setting social media abuzz and leaving their dedicated followers thrilled with anticipation.

2023

Earlier this year, the couple gave us a glimpse of their special connection through a fashionable display of affection. Zendaya dazzled fans during a nail appointment, flaunting a stylish ring adorned with the initials ‘TH,’ symbolizing her bond with Tom Holland. Not to be outdone, Tom made his own subtle statement by rocking pants with the letter ‘Z’ elegantly embroidered on the top-right corners of his back pockets.

Zendaya and Tom Holland were spotted arriving together at the Mumbai airport for the grand launch of Nita Ambani’s cultural centre. The duo, known for their on-screen chemistry and off-screen bond, caught the attention of fans and paparazzi as they walked side by side.

Just when you thought the bond between the pair could not get any stronger! Zendaya and Tom were spotted enjoying a romantic date in the enchanting city of Venice, Italy.

Venice provided the perfect canvas for Zendaya and Tom Holland’s affectionate display. As they strolled through the picturesque streets, their love radiated, casting a spell on anyone lucky enough to witness their captivating bond.