Happy Birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Kushi Star Once Revealed His Father Taught Him Love is 'Bullshi*t'

Vijay Deverakonda is undoubtedly one of the most loved superstars in showbiz. The actor has created a name for himself with rich content-driven and commercial films, making great progress in his professional life. However, when it comes to matters of the heart, the actor has a very different approach towards it. On his 34th birthday, we did a little digging and found an interview where the actor confessed that he has never said, ‘I love you too’ in relationships.

Earlier in an interview with GQ, the actor shared that he never said ‘I love you too’ in relationships he’s had in his life and also explained the reason behind it. “I’m someone who loves being in love. I believe in love stories. They’re my happy place. But I’m also scared of heartbreak. So far, it hasn’t happened."

He revealed that he followed his dad’s advice. “Growing up, my dad taught me that love is bullshit and that money is the centre of this world…This was ingrained in me so deeply that when I grew into an adult, I didn’t believe in relationships. I began believing that whoever came to me, came with a want. When someone said they love me, I never said I love you too. Till today, it doesn’t come as naturally as it should," he added.

However, this approach changed, when he was in a long relationship with a woman. In the same interview, he revealed the same and but refrained from revealing the name of the person. Time and again, he is linked with actress Rashmika Mandanna, however, both of them have put an end to these rumours saying that they are best friends.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vijay Deverakonda will next be seen in Kushi with Samantha Ruth Prabhu.The duo have been shooting for the same for a few months now. Helmed by Shiva Nirvana, the film is touted to be a romantic comedy and will be released on September 1.

Besides Kushi, Vijay Deverakonda also has a few other projects in his pipeline. He will soon be seen in Jana Gana Mana too. Last year, There were reports that Jana Gana Mana has been off the table after the failure of Liger. However, producer Charmme Kaur rubbished the rumours later. Jana Gana Mana will also be directed by Liger director Puri Jagannadh.

