Happy Birthday Vikram: From Cobra to Ponniyin Selvan: 2, Latest and Upcoming Movies of the Actor

HAPPY BIRTHDAY VIKRAM: Vikram played a variety of roles in his films and each one stood out predominantly. Credits: His incredible performance. He has performed in straight-up dramatic parts, action movies, crime dramas, love stories, and much more. He has established himself as a prominent figure in the film industry through acclaimed performances in movies such as Anniyan, Mahaan, Iru Mugan, Sethu, Kadaram Kondan, and many others. He has appeared in over 60 films. Today the actor is celebrating his 57th birthday. To mark the occasion, here’s a look at some of his recent and upcoming films that viewers can anticipate and enjoy.

Mahaan

Helmed by Karthik Subbaraj, Mahaan is an action thriller film that stars Vikram, Simran and Dhruv Vikram in lead roles. In the movie, a commerce teacher named Gandhi Mahaan is abandoned by his family and left to fend for himself. His son Dadabhai Naoroiji swears retribution on his father for betraying Gandhian values and leaving his family behind. The film premiered on February 10, 2022, on Amazon Prime Video, and was highly praised by critics. Cobra

Ajay Gnanamuthu wrote and directed the psychological action thriller movie Cobra, which was produced by S. S. Lalit Kumar under 7 Screen Studio. The film features Vikram in a double role, and Irfan Pathan, Roshan Mathew, Srinidhi Shetty, and Meenakshi Govindarajan in supporting roles. Cobra premiered on August 31, 2022, which coincided with Vinayaka Chathurthi, but unfortunately, it was a commercial failure and received mixed reviews from both critics and audiences. However, many appreciated Vikram’s acting, concept, cinematography, music, and background score. Ponniyin Selvan: 1

Ponniyin Selvan: 1 features Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and Sobhita Dhulipala in crucial roles. The film is presented by Subaskaran’s Lyca Productions and co-produced by Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions, with direction by Mani Ratnam and music composed by AR Rahman.

The film is based on the 1955 novel Ponniyin Selvan by the late writer and activist Kalki Krishnamurthy. It is an epic period action film that depicts the early days of Arulmozhi Varman, who later became the renowned Chola emperor Rajaraja Chola, and delves into the politics and wealth of the dynasty. Ponniyin Selvan: 1 was released on September 30, 2022, in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. Dhruva Natchathiram

Vikram will next star in Gautham Vasudev Menon’s directorial film Dhruva Natchathiram alongside Simran and Arjun Das in crucial roles. The story will centre around John, who works as an undercover agent in New York. He and his team are given a confidential assignment to retrieve their team leader, who disappeared under mysterious circumstances. The project is currently in its post-production stage and is expected to release in May 2023. Ponniyin Selvan: Part Two

Vikram will reprise his role as Aditha Karikalan in the upcoming film Ponniyin Selvan: Part Two. The film also stars Karthi, Trisha, and Jayam Ravi in crucial roles. Additionally, Sobhita Dhulipala and Aishwarya Lekshmi also feature in the movie. The movie is scheduled to release on April 28, 2023.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here