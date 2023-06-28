Hardik Pandya And Natasa Stankovic Turn Up The Heat In Sensual, Intimate Shoot; See Viral Photos

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic are often seen painting the tinsel town red with their adorable display of affection for each other. They dish out major couple goals and are undoubtedly one of the most loved pairs in BTown. The lovebirds recently had a candid photoshoot, which was all things adorable, as well as sensual. The photos have now gone viral on social media.

In the photos, Hardik and Natasa are seen sharing kisses and cuddling, as they candidly get clicked. While Hardik looked uber cool in a black shirt, Natasa looked effortlessly hot in a black and white striped bodycon attire. While Natasa shared the pictures, Hardik took to the comments section to drop in a bundle of hearts and evil-eye emojis.

Have a look at the photos :

Earlier this year, in the month of February, Hardik Pandya got married to his wife Natasa Stankovic for the second time. The couple renewed their vows at a white wedding in Udaipur on Valentine’s Day. Several photos and videos, of the couple from their wedding day went viral on social media.

For the unversed, Hardik and Natasa got hitched amid the pandemic in 2020. They had a court marriage and soon welcomed a baby boy, Agastya. The couple have been going strong since three years. Time and again, the duo often share fun moments and snippets from their daily life giving out major couple goals. They are undoubtedly one of the most loved celebrity couples.