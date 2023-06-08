Harman Baweja Reveals Taking Vacation With Family Post Love Story 2050, 'We Sat In Four Corners And..'

Actor Harman Baweja, who’s receiving rave reviews for his latest release on OTT, forayed into Bollywood with the 2008 film Love Story 2050, but he decided to leave the industry following the disappointment of his 2014 film Dishkiyaoon. The actor who was initially launched by his father Harry Baweja recalled in a recent interview what unfurled after the film’s release.

While speaking with Film Companion, the actor shared that his family went for a vacation just a day after Love Story 2050 hit the theatres. He stated, “The day after it released, the four of us went on a vacation that wasn’t really a vacation. It was all four of us sitting in four different corners, wondering: What the f**k just went down?"

While the film was a dud, the actor had subsequently signed a slew of other projects like What’s Your Rashee and Victory that failed too at the box office, ““I was very disillusioned. I was like, ‘Do I need this? I’d rather just chill.’ I was never dying to get into acting. I just enjoyed it," he said.

Harman was rumoured to be in a relationship with Priyanka Chopra during the mid-2000s. The couple reportedly started dating around the time when they were working together on their film Love Story 2050.

“I feel that the media was absolutely unfair to me. When I had done my first few films, a barrage of harsh and mean things was written (about me). It’s part and parcel of the business, but it hurts when it gets too personal. There were times when I’d make sure that the papers didn’t come home, or that my mom didn’t see them," the actor told Mid-Day