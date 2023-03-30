Harry Potter Fame Bonnie Wright’s Wedding Album Is All About Love And Sustainability

A year after tying the knot, actress Bonnie Wright aka Ginny Weasley from Harry Potter posted her wedding album and revealed intriguing eco-friendly details from the ceremony. The star, who featured in all eight installments of the Harry Potter franchise, married Andrew Lococo in March last year. The ceremony which is a reflection of their love for the environment and community was hosted at the Ecology Center in San Juan Capistrano located in California. The photos from their personal wedding gallery were shared officially on the Instagram page Brides.

In the photos, Bonnie looks nothing less than a sight to behold in a 100-year-old vintage wedding dress. During an interaction with Brides, the actress shared that the idea behind picking an old vintage dress was to make an original and sustainable choice. Her wish reportedly landed her at a vintage bridal salon in Los Angeles. It took Bonnie about two visits to the store to finalize the attire for her D-Day. The Harry Potter fame’s hair was also clipped back using a vintage hairpiece. Meanwhile, groom Andrew looked dapper in a navy suit styled with brogue shoes.

The new photos from the wedding feature the couple walking down the wedding aisle to cut the celebratory cake. A monochromatic still also sees the duo locking lips surrounded by guests seemingly during their first dance. The monotony of the bride’s look is broken by the colourful flower bouquet she continues to hold in multiple photos. In addition to this, the pictures also give a closer look at the wedding decor that was accentuated with floral themes. Check out the dreamy pictures here:

“It was important to reflect our love for the environment and use sustainable materials instead of any single-use packaging, lean into our creativity and make things ourselves, and source everything as locally and seasonally as possible," Bonnie told the Brides while describing the event. The couple said ‘I do’ to each other amidst the bountiful plants of the California farm.

Reportedly, Bonnie’s path crossed with Andrew's when one of her friends invited her to a New Year party hosted at his house back in 2018. Love blossomed between the two and the rest is all history.

