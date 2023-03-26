Harry Styles has sparked dating rumours with American actress-model Emily Ratajkowski months after his split with actress Olivia Wilde. In a video shared by Daily Mail, Harry and Emily can be seen passionately making out in Japan where Harry is currently stationed for his Love On Tour gigs. In the video, the singer can be seen donning a white t-shirt paired with a black jacket and pants whereas Emily was seen wearing a pink coat over a dress.

They can be seen sharing a passionate kiss on the streets of Tokyo. In another video, they can be seen dancing carelessly.

Netizens had varied reaction to the video of Harry and Emily kissing. One user wrote, “just saw harry styles passionately making out with emily ratajkowski… i can’t breathe."

“me opening twitter for the first time this morning and seeing harry styles making out with emily ratajowski on the streets of Korea." wrote another fan.

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde broke up in November last year after dating for two years. A source told PEOPLE.com that the two are still very close friends but right now, they have different priorities that are keeping them apart. Olivia was previously engaged to actor Jason Sudeikis, with whom she has a daughter, Daisy, 6 and a son, Otis, 8. After Harry joined the cast of Don’t Worry Darling, news broke that she and the Ted Lasso star had quietly ended their nine-year relationship.

Harry Styles recently won big at this year’s Grammy Awards, scooping Album of the Year for his album Harry’s House, in addition to winning Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical. Harry Styles, who has been on a successful second world tour since 2021, is now touring in Asian countries.

