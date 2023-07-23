Harry Styles Falls On His Knees, Fights Back Tears As He Ends Love On Tour; Watch Viral Video

Harry Styles has wrapped his two-year-long international tour, Love on Tour, on Saturday night and was emotional as the curtains began to come down. In a video now going viral, Harry was seen on stage in Reggio Emilia, Italy. The As It Was hitmaker was seen expressing his gratitude to fans gathered when he went down on his knees. The emotional singer appeared to be fighting back tears as he hid his face in his hands.

While Harry was getting emotional, fans were seen cheering him. Fans thanked Harry for the tour and sending him their love. “His tour has been such a safe space for him and so many people it was beautiful," a Twitter user wrote. “This tour has been an incredible one in every aspect no matter what anyone says. it was a safe space for so many people, full of love and fantastic memories, helping countless of fans, along with amazing music, he deserves love," a second Twitter user wrote. “Such a great tour!" a third user wrote.

The concert was attended by many, including James Corden. A video from the concert showed the former late night talk show host, who is a massive Harry fan, seated in the crowd with fans. Also present in the crowd were Rob Stringer, Kid Harpoon, and Ben Winston, among many others.