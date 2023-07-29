Harshavardhan Kapoor Opens Up About Box Office Numbers

Bollywood actor Harshavardhan Kapoor is yet to match the legacy of his highly successful father Anil Kapoor in the film industry. Still struggling for a hit 7 years after he made his debut, Harshavardhan has not yet tasted success. His debut was a promising one with a period love story named Mirzya, for which he had learnt archery and horse riding, but in spite of critics calling his efforts commendable, the film sank without a trace. His other theatrical release was Bhavesh Joshi Superhero, which in spite of receiving positive reviews from critics, turned out to be a box office bomb.

Harshavardhan’s next two releases were direct to OTT releases (AK vs AK and Thar) and both starred his father, who walked away with the limelight and accolades. He was also seen in an episode of the anthology series Ray, however, the series was critically panned by most.

With his career prospects looking bleak from where he stands right now, the actor has now pinned his hope on the upcoming biopic of Olympic gold medalist Abhinav Bindra. His father Anil Kapoor will also be part of the film’s cast, making the biopic Harshavardhan’s third collaboration with his father.