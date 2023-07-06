Harshvardhan Rane Reacts To Scrutiny On His Love Life, 'They Can Write Anything About Me' | Exclusive

Actors Harshvardhan Rane and Sanjeeda Shaikh have been making headlines for an alleged brewing romance. What added fuel to the fire were their pictures from a holiday in Gir Forest. Last month, the duo had taken to their respective Instagram accounts to share pictures from their day out during a jungle safari. Some fans noticed that the backdrop and the jeep they were seated in their individual posts bore a resemblance. Sanjeeda was also accompanied by her daughter for the same.

Harshvardhan, who had once revealed that he is a rather private person when it comes to his personal life, has remained tight-lipped about the dating rumours much like Sanjeeda. But when News18 reached out to the Sanam Teri Kasam (2016) and Haseen Dillruba (2021) actor, he exclusively told us that he isn’t worried about all the scrutiny on his personal life.

Though he refrained from commenting on his relationship status, he said, “It does not bother me because it is the job of journalists to write and they also have a weekly deadline and daily quota or target of stories to submit. I see them as humans who are trying to do a job, just like my job is to be in films."

An unfazed Harshvardhan further added, “I respect my journey and effort too much and hence, I respect their process too. They can write anything about me. I would still hug them when I see them."

He went to share that there’s misinformation about his height online but he has never felt the need to clear any air about any speculations surrounding himself. “Google says that I am 5’9’’ whereas I am actually six feet tall. I have never tried to clarify [anything]. It is nice to see people’s reaction when they meet me in real life when they find the truth out themselves," the 39-year-old stated.

