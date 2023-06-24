Has Chef Venkatesh Bhatt Quit Cooku With Komali Show? What We Know

One of the favourite television shows, Cooku With Komali, which airs on Vijay TV, is a hilarious cooking show that has seen tremendous success over the previous three seasons. The highly anticipated fourth season premiered on January 28, featuring renowned chefs Chef Thamu and Chef Venkatesh Bhatt as judges, with Rakshan continuing as the host. Notably, many of the contestants from Cook With Komali have been receiving exciting opportunities in the silver screen industry, garnering immense appreciation and love from the audience.

Recent reports have sparked speculation about Judge Venkatesh Bhatt’s departure from the show, as he has been sharing pictures from abroad on social media. Some believe that Venkatesh may have left the show to settle down abroad, although no official confirmation has been made public at this time.

Advertisement

Season 4 of Cooku With Komali introduced ten talented contestants, including Shivangi, who transitioned from being a clown in previous seasons to showcasing her culinary skills this time. Other participants included actress Srishti Tange, popular actress Sherin, actress Visitra, Ajith film actor Raja Ayyappa, Bhagyalakshmi, VJ Vishal, Kalyan, Maim Gopi, Kishore, and Andrea.