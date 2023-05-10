Has Naga Chaitanya Reached Out To Samantha Ruth Prabhu After Divorce? Custody Actor REACTS

Last year, rumours did the rounds claiming that Naga Chaitanya and his father, actor Nagarjuna reached out to Samantha Ruth Prabhu following her Myositis diagnosis. Although there was no confirmation, the rumours spread like wildfire. In a recent interview, Naga Chaitanya was asked if he reached out to Samantha as a friend following her health issues or even post the release of Shaakuntalam, the Custody star tactfully avoided the question.

Chaitanya called the divorce ‘unfortunate’ and urged those constantly speaking about their split to give it a rest. “Whatever happened was unfortunate. But each one has moved on to their own path. We got divorced almost a year back. The court has given us mutual consent we both got divorced. So I don’t understand why people poking that topic again and again. The topic is over, I wish people move on from the topic and have huge respect. I don’t have regrets or anything, I have huge respect for my past, it has taught me so much, and there are no regrets at all," he told Behindwoods TV. “I request that please stop poking the topic and move on," he added.

When asked how he tackled negativity and rumours written about him, Chaitanya said, “It’s very sad. If you write about me, it’s fine. But getting a third person involved and speculating it with my life, is very hurtful and it is wrong. They are disrespecting someone else for no fault of theirs. That is very wrong."

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya parted ways in 2021, announcing their split just a few days before their fourth wedding anniversary. Chaitanya confirmed in a recent interview that the divorce came through last year. Chaitanya is now rumoured to be dating Sobhita Dhulipala.

On the work front, the actor will be seen in the film Custody. The film is slated to release this weekend.

