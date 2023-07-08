Has Pawan Kalyan’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh And Hari Hara Veera Mallu's Shooting Stopped? Read On

Pawan Kalyan’s fans are eagerly looking forward to his much-talked-about films Ustaad Bhagat Singh and Hari Hara Veera Mallu. There is disappointing news for his followers. There are reports that Ustaad Bhagat Singh and Hari Hara Veera Mallu’s shooting has been stalled as of now. According to the reports, Pawan is busy campaigning for his Jana Sena Party in the 2024 Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections. He has completed 50% of Hari Hara Veera Mallu’s shoot and will resume it only after the 2024 elections. He has only finished 8% of Hari Hara Veera Mallu’s shooting. The release date of his other films like Bro and OG will not be affected. They will hit the big screens at the scheduled time.

As per the filmmaker Harish Shankar’s Twitter update, Ustaad Bhagat Singh went on floors on April 4. Reportedly, the first schedule of this film started being filmed at a specifically constructed set of police stations. Pawan and a few of the supporting actors were involved in the shoot of the first schedule. Besides Pawan, Ustaad Bhagat Singh boasts a talented star cast including Sreeleela, Ashutosh Rana, Nawab Shah, Avinash and Gauthami. There has been no official disclosure about the plot of the film till now. There were some rumours that Ustaad Bhagat Singh is a remake of the Tamil blockbuster Theri, starring Thalapathy Vijay and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu’s shooting was also going at a brisk pace, till the time a major fire broke out on the sets of the film in May. As per the reports, the incident had happened on the sets of Beerampet, Dundigul. When this unfortunate incident happened, no one was present on the sets. A passerby had noticed the fire and informed the fire department. They arrived on the spot and doused the flames. Hari Hara Veera Mallu is Pawan Kalyan’s first pan-India periodic action entertainer.