Has Rithika Tamil Selvi Quit Baakiyalakshmi? Who Will Replace Her?

Curated By: Entertainment Bureau

Local News Desk

Last Updated: August 22, 2023, 14:45 IST

Chennai, India

Rithika Tamil Selvi, who played the role of Amirtha, reportedly quit the Baakiyalakshmi show.

Tamil actress Rithika Tamil Selvi is likely to quit the popular television show Baakiyalakshmi. Recent sources have now confirmed her exit from the show, leaving fans curious about who will step into her shoes. Rithika gained recognition for her portrayal of Amirtha in the series.

Making her debut in 2018 with the renowned TV serial Raja Rani, Rithika Tamil Selvi captured hearts as Vinothini. Her talents secured her a role in the 2020 TV serial Baakiyalakshmi. The following year, she expanded her horizons by participating as a contestant in the comedy cooking show Cooku with Comali. Rithika continued to showcase her acting prowess, venturing into reality shows like Nammavar Kamal, Start Music, and Comedy Raja Kalakkal Rani, where she earned the title of first runner-up.

    • Reports now suggest that Akshitha Ashok is set to replace Rithika Tamil Selvi in the beloved soap opera Baakiyalakshmi. The show, a Bengali adaptation of the serial Sreemoyee, features KS Suchitra Shetty, Sathish Kumar, and Reshma Pasupuleti in leading roles. The ensemble cast includes Rajyalakshmi, Vikash Sampath, Velu Lakshmanan, Divya Ganesh, VJ Visha, and Rithika Tamil Selvi in supporting roles. The series, directed by Siva Sekar and I David, revolves around the life of Baakiya, a devoted wife, mother, and daughter-in-law. Juggling her familial responsibilities, Baakiya navigates challenges, including her husband Gopinath’s affair with his ex-fiancée, Radhika.

    Akshitha Ashok, an accomplished Indian actress and model, is poised to step into the spotlight. Known for her contributions to the Tamil television industry, she debuted with Chocolate, aired on Sun TV, garnering attention. Her acting prowess secured her a role in the television show Chithi 2. In 2021, she graced the screen as Abinaya Vishwanathan in Kaatrukkenna Veli, broadcast on the Star Vijay channel.

    first published: August 22, 2023, 14:45 IST
    last updated: August 22, 2023, 14:45 IST
