Has Rithika Tamil Selvi Quit Baakiyalakshmi? Who Will Replace Her?

Tamil actress Rithika Tamil Selvi is likely to quit the popular television show Baakiyalakshmi. Recent sources have now confirmed her exit from the show, leaving fans curious about who will step into her shoes. Rithika gained recognition for her portrayal of Amirtha in the series.

Making her debut in 2018 with the renowned TV serial Raja Rani, Rithika Tamil Selvi captured hearts as Vinothini. Her talents secured her a role in the 2020 TV serial Baakiyalakshmi. The following year, she expanded her horizons by participating as a contestant in the comedy cooking show Cooku with Comali. Rithika continued to showcase her acting prowess, venturing into reality shows like Nammavar Kamal, Start Music, and Comedy Raja Kalakkal Rani, where she earned the title of first runner-up.