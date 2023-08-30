‘Haven’t Shown It In The Trailer’: Kushi Director Shiva Nirvana On Film's Sensitive Issue

Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu-starrer Kushi is set to hit the big screens on September 1. To set the film apart, the makers organised a music concert to promote the movie. The electrifying concert was attended by Kushi’s cast. As part of their promotions, the cast and makers have been regularly interacting with the media and fans. Kushi’s director, Shiva Nirvana, recently interacted with the media and shared his experience of shooting this film. He said that there have been various movies on pre-marriage and post-marriage romance, but he intended to tell this story with a touch of entertainment. That’s why he titled the film Kushi. The film’s trailer is filled with funny scenes, reflecting it might be a light-hearted romantic movie. Shiva Nirvana, however, claimed that there’s more to the film than what’s shown in the trailer. Kushi will reportedly have scenes that will touch the hearts of the audience. “Kushi deals with a sensitive point, and we haven’t shown it in the trailer," said Shiva Nirvana.

According to various media reports, Kushi is being compared with Mani Ratnam’s cult hit Sakhi (2000). Quashing such ideas, Shiva Nirvana claimed that his movie consists of a unique concept, which will appeal to contemporary society. He believes that young and popular actors such as Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be able to address it better to the audience. Shiva Nirvana also said that people will have to go to theatres to see what this unique concept is.