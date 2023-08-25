Hazel Keech And Yuvraj Singh Welcome Their Second Child, Baby Girl Aura; See Photo

Model-actor Hazel Keech and former cricketer Yuvraj Singh announced on their social media accounts that they have happily welcomed their second child, a baby girl. They revealed their daughter’s name, Aura, and wrote that their family now feels whole.

The couple, who got married in 2016, shared a heartwarming family photo with the caption, ‘Sleepless nights have become a lot more joyful as we welcome our little princess Aura and complete our family.’ Well-wishes poured in from Sania Mirza, Richa Chaddha, Kubbra Sait, and others who congratulated the couple. Richa commented, ‘What’s not to love? God bless.’ Fans also joined in, leaving heartfelt messages to celebrate and congratulate the couple.

On Father’s Day last year, Yuvraj and Hazel revealed the name of their son. They wrote, “Welcome to the world Orion Keech Singh. Mummy and daddy love their little ‘puttar’. Your eyes twinkle with every smile just as your name is written amongst the stars. #HappyFathersDay."