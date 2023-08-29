The Weeknd, Lily Rose Depp and Jennie’s The Idol Won't Return With Season 2: Report

The HBO series The Idol, a collaboration between Sam Levinson and The Weeknd, will not be renewed for a second season. The choice was influenced by the absence of favourable responses from both critics and audiences following the debut of the first season this year. The show faced turmoil from the outset, with the departure of director Amy Seimetz adding to the pre-launch controversies. After a period of uncertainty surrounding the show’s fate, the creators have ultimately opted to discontinue the series.

An HBO Spokesperson was quoted by The Variety as saying, “The Idol was one of HBO’s most provocative original programs, and we’re pleased by the strong audience response. After much thought and consideration, HBO, as well as the creators and producers, have decided not to move forward with a second season. We’re grateful to the creators, cast, and crew for their incredible work."

The series, which depicted the life and hardships of pop sensation Jocelyn, featured performances by Abel Tesfaye, Lily-Rose Depp, and Da’Vine Joy Randolph, as well as Jennie of BLACKPINK. Season 1 ended on July 2 after only five episodes.

The Idol became the buzz of the town even before its release. Reportedly, in April 2022, it was announced that Amy Seimetz had stepped down as director and would be replaced by Sam Levinson. Thereafter, the series underwent extensive reshoots and plot changes. Later, a report by Rolling Stone published an article detailing serious allegations of a toxic set.