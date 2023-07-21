‘He Was Troubled:’ Raj Babbar On Son Prateik Babbar’s Dark Phase

Actor Prateik Babbar lost his mother, actress Smita Patil, during childhood. Prateik never got to know his mother, except from her on-screen characters. Even in adulthood, he went through different phases, where his life turned upside down. His father, actor Raj Babbar recently spoke about one such difficult phase of Prateik Babbar’s life. Raj said he is now proud about his son, and how he has battled all odds and emerged victorious. In an interview with Rajshri Unplugged, Raj Babbar talked about his family and the dark phase in Prateik’s life. “Prateik is there in the film industry and is doing well. He is sincere about his work," he said. He recalled that there was a time when Prateik was troubling everyone around him as he was himself going through a troubling phase. He feels that his son has left that dark phase behind him now and moulded himself quite well. “God has been very kind and today he is receiving good offers from the industry," said Raj Babbar.

Prateik Babbar has struggled with substance abuse in the past. He previously talked about giving up on alcohol and narcotics in an interview with Etimes. He recalled how he once died of an overdose. It was then that he realised that substance abuse was not doing him any good. Prateik later said that his decision to give up drugs and alcohol was motivated by his desire to uphold both his own and his mother’s legacy. “I missed the film business and acting," he said in an interview with Siddharth Kannan. “I thought I was disappointing those who care about me. I was alone at the time after the passing of my (maternal) grandmother. I needed something to cling to. I decided to return to acting at that moment," said Prateik.

Prateik made his debut with the 2008 film Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na and has played leading, as well as supporting roles ever since. Prateik Babbar will be next seen with Sayani Gupta in their upcoming film, Khwabon Ka Jhamela.