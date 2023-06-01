Heartbeat Teaser: Won Ji-An Disrupts Vampire Taecyeon’s 100-Year Plan To Become Human

The makers of K-drama Heartbeat dropped a brand-new teaser on Wednesday, leaving fans excited. The teaser promises an enticing storyline as it brings back another enemies-to-lovers storyline with a fantasy touch added by half-vampire and half-human beings. Stars Taecyeon and Won Ji-An essay the lead roles but their romance doesn’t begin in a cordial fashion. The new teaser highlights the lead protagonist, a half-human and half-vampire Seon Woo-Hyul’s (Taecyeon) desperate plight of becoming a full human. He narrowly escapes fulfilling the goal after missing the fateful day that comes every century, owing to the cold-hearted female lead Joo In-Hae (Won Ji-An).

The teaser opens with Joo In-Hae wandering in the basement of her father’s building where she encounters an eerie coffin. Unbeknownst to her, lying inside in deep slumber is Woo-Hyul hoping to turn into a human. His 100-year plan is shredded into pieces when she opens the coffin, causing him to rise up. An angry Woo-Hyul tries to bite the unknown woman, but Joo In-Hae’s survival instinct prompts her to bite him first.

While the male lead tries to readjust to the modern world, he also reunites with his two other vampire friends. To make ends meet, he gets a job as a custodian in the same school where Joo In-Hae works as a nurse. In one scene, when the woman finds her in fatal trouble, Woo-Hyul’s supernatural abilities save the day. The duo who can’t stand each other are eventually forced to share a house together. Things just begin to turn romantic when their love story gets a tragic twist.

In-Hae’s college friend, who has now become a handsome real-estate developer, returns to confess his feelings. If that wasn’t enough, a lookalike of Woo-Hyul’s first lover from the Joseon Dynasty era also makes an entry to make things difficult.

Manoeuvring through dangerous enemies, heartaches, and deep-longing, Woo-Hyul, and In-Hae end up being involved romantically. At one point, she asks the male lead, “Seon Woo-Hyul, do you like me?"

The dramatic teaser is brought to a funny end with the lead actors savouring the taste of instant noodles at a convenience store. Take a look at it here: