Richa Chadha started her career with Dibakar Banerjee’s Oye Lucky Lucky Oye. After that, there was no turning back. From playing a fiery Nagma in Gangs of Wasseypur to essaying a naive Devi Pathak in Neeraj Ghaywan’s Masaan, the actress carved her own way in the Indian cinema. Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi marks another stellar addition to her filmography. The actress has previously played a prominent role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram Leela.

Describing the Gangubai Kathiawad film-maker as a ‘visionary, magician, and a storyteller’, Richa Chadha told Mid-Day that working on Heeramandi made her feel like she was in her comfort zone. The actress expressed, “Often, I go on set, and the director tells me, ‘You can do this, you were so great in that film.’ Honestly, I feel like telling them that that was 10 years ago. I am not the same person that I was even a year ago. I have evolved. I am a director’s actor, and love being pushed to my potential. I like to be challenged till my throat is dry and I develop nausea from nervousness. That is why, I love working with Sanjay sir."

Advertisement

She elaborated further, “He doesn’t suffer fools gladly and has high standards. I’d rather work with a taskmaster who holds himself to such standards than with a director who coddles me but makes a bad film. I feel lucky that I got that chance twice, but, Heeramandi will always be special."

It was last year that Netflix announced Heeramandi, but those who religiously follow Bollywood would know that it has been in the making for a long time. Touted as Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s dream project, the series will take the storytelling notches higher. It will also have some of the best talents in the country. After much wait, the streaming platform had finally unveiled the first look from the series and fans can’t contain their excitement.

As for the series storyline, Heeramandi revolves around the lives of courtesans in the pre-independence period. The eight-episode series will also feature a host of prominent actresses from Bollywood like Aditi Rao Hydari, Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi. Meanwhile, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s last film Gangubai Kathiawadi was a biographical crime drama film starring Alia Bhatt. The film not only achieved critical acclaim but was also the fifth highest-grossing film of 2022. Besides Alia Bhatt, the film also featured Ajay Devgn, Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz, Indira Tiwari, Seema Pahwa, Varun Kapoor, and Jim Sarbh.

Read all the Latest Movies News here