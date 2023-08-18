Hema Malini Blushes Hard As Ayushmann Khurrana Dances To 'Dream Girl' With Her; Video Goes Viral

Dream Girl 2 promotions just got dreamier with the arrival of this veteran beauty. Ayushmann Khurrana’s Pooja finally had the chance of catch up with the OG Dream Girl Of Bollywood Hema Malini. A video of their meeting has gone viral now. Sharing the video, the actor wrote, ‘Grateful for this moment! @dreamgirlhemamalini ji thank you for being an inspiration ❤️✨’

The atmosphere was charged with excitement and nostalgia as Ayushmann Khurrana couldn’t contain his excitement upon meeting his idol. Their graceful and playful slow dance, set to the timeless tune of “Dream Girl Dream Girl," transported the audience back in time while celebrating the present-day magic of the industry. Such interactions are not only a treat for fans but also a testament to the camaraderie and mutual admiration that spans across Bollywood eras.

Have a look at the video :

Dream Girl 2 also stars Ananya Panday as the leading lady. In a recent interview, Ayushmann talked about his initial uncertainty regarding whether Ananya would fit into the world of Dream Girl 2. He felt that the story required a female lead who would understand and is fluent in the local tone and linguistics of Uttar Pradesh, where the story unfolds.

“I was always thinking that she’s an urban girl, and how will she get accustomed to the milieu of Mathura, a city from tier-2 India. But I think she adapted really well. We had a dialect coach Yash Chaturvedi, who helped us with the accent. Every 10 kilometers, the accent changes in our country," Ayushmann told Bollywood Hungama.