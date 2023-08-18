Trends :Gadar 2 Box OfficeSunny DeolSalman KhanSonali RautVivek Agnihotri
Hema Malini Blushes Hard As Ayushmann Khurrana Dances To 'Dream Girl' With Her; Video Goes Viral

Ayushmann Khurrana Calls OG Dream Girl Hema Malini ‘Inspiration’ As They Shake A Leg Together

Last Updated: August 18, 2023, 09:25 IST

Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday's Dream Girl 2 releases on August 25.

Dream Girl 2 promotions just got dreamier with the arrival of this veteran beauty. Ayushmann Khurrana’s Pooja finally had the chance of catch up with the OG Dream Girl Of Bollywood Hema Malini. A video of their meeting has gone viral now. Sharing the video, the actor wrote, ‘Grateful for this moment! @dreamgirlhemamalini ji thank you for being an inspiration ❤️✨’

The atmosphere was charged with excitement and nostalgia as Ayushmann Khurrana couldn’t contain his excitement upon meeting his idol. Their graceful and playful slow dance, set to the timeless tune of “Dream Girl Dream Girl," transported the audience back in time while celebrating the present-day magic of the industry. Such interactions are not only a treat for fans but also a testament to the camaraderie and mutual admiration that spans across Bollywood eras.

Have a look at the video :

Dream Girl 2 also stars Ananya Panday as the leading lady. In a recent interview, Ayushmann talked about his initial uncertainty regarding whether Ananya would fit into the world of Dream Girl 2. He felt that the story required a female lead who would understand and is fluent in the local tone and linguistics of Uttar Pradesh, where the story unfolds.

“I was always thinking that she’s an urban girl, and how will she get accustomed to the milieu of Mathura, a city from tier-2 India. But I think she adapted really well. We had a dialect coach Yash Chaturvedi, who helped us with the accent. Every 10 kilometers, the accent changes in our country," Ayushmann told Bollywood Hungama.

    • Dream Girl 2, directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday in the lead roles, while Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, Manjot Singh Abhishek Banerjee, Manoj Joshi, Asrani, Seema Pahwa and Annu Kapoor appear in prominent roles, and the film is arriving in cinemas on August 25, 2023.

    The trailer shows Ayushmann taking his avatar as a woman to another level. This time, he’s not only voicing Pooja (his character) but has also crossdressed. Once again, he’s seen poking and fooling a lot of men. In an exclusive chat with News18, Ayushmann talks about Dream Girl 2 and said, “Dream Girl 2 is like a dream story and when I heard the narration, I realised that we should make this film. This is a completely organic sequel and the credit goes to our director Raaj Shaandilya. We have a different tuning and his writing is simply amazing. I feel he is one of the best directors currently. Ananya is a great addition to the cast. We also have Ekta Kapoor who is backing this project. We jammed a lot for this film and her true colours as a creator really came out during the making."

    first published: August 18, 2023, 09:25 IST
    last updated: August 18, 2023, 09:25 IST
