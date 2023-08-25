Hema Malini BREAKS SILENCE On Reunion With Sunny Deol, 'They Keep Coming Home But...' | Exclusive

Bollywood fans were in for a big surprise when Esha Deol hosted a special screening of her step-brother Sunny Deol’s blockbuster movie Gadar 2. This was reportedly the first time that Dharmendra’s four children— Esha and Ahana from Hema Malini, and Sunny and Bobby from Prakash Kaur- made a public appearance together.

Now in an exclusive conversation with News18 Showsha, Hema Malini got candid about her daughters’ reunion with Sunny and Bobby and the current dynamics between the two families. “I am feeling very happy, I do not feel it is something new because it is very normal. Many times they keep coming home and all but we do not publish it anywhere, we are not the type to take pictures and immediately put it up on Instagram. We are not that kind of a family," Hema told us.

The veteran actress continued, “We are all very much together, always together. Any problem we are always together with each other. So, the press got it and it is nice, they are happy about it, and I am also happy."

The rumours of the two families growing fonder of one another only intensified when Esha Deol took to her Instagram account to share a picture of the siblings together. Fans and followers could not help but gloat about how good and happy they looked together.