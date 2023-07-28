Hema Malini Family Reacts to Sunny Deol's Gadar 2; Alia Bhatt Impresses, Ranveer Singh Shines in RARKPK

Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 is one of the biggest releases of 2023. The film is the sequel to one of the most iconic films of Bollywood, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. The highly-anticipated film is slated to hit the screens on August 11. Furthermore, there is a tremendous buzz over Gadar 2 on social media in the run-up to the release. With the trailer of the film being out now and received well by the masses, Esha Deol gave a sweet shoutout to her half-brother Sunny Deol by resharing the trailer of the film on her social media timeline. The Dhoom actress took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday and shared the trailer with a slew of emojis such as clapping hands emojis, heart emoji, evil eye emoji and more. She also tagged Sunny Deol in the post and thus displayed her affinity and doting nature towards her brother ahead of his big release this year.

Boy meets girl. Sparks fly. Families oppose. Minds change. Lovers reunite. Happy ending. This has been the formula for quintessential Bollywood love stories across generations. The last few years might have witnessed a dry spell as far as spectacular and gossamer love sagas infused with generous doses of family drama are concerned. But filmmaker Karan Johar has finally come to our rescue. And thank god for that. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani brings about a halt to the tsunami of cop thrillers and whodunits that brought with them a wave of monotony. It takes you back to the good old times and fills your heart up with joy. But it’s so much more than the regular template of love stories.

Veteran actress Rekha has been making all the headlines over her alleged relationship with her secretary Farzana. It’s been speculated that Rekha and Farzana have been together in a live-in relationship due to a biography that was penned by Yasser Usman. While the author himself lashed out such speculations and even threatened to take legal action against those who are amplifying the ‘alleged’ relationship, paparazzi pictures of the two arriving at the YRF studios for a special screening of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has gone viral on Friday morning.

Kapil Sharma’s team has landed in trouble. Kunaal Vermaa has demanded an apology from the comedian’s team, accusing them of wrongfully crediting his song ‘Tum Hi Aana’ from Sidharth Malhorta starrer Marjaavaan to AM Turaz during one of the last episodes of The Kapil Sharma Show. In the statement that Kunaal Vermaa issued, he mentioned that he is deeply hurt by the incident. “When an artist’s very work is being mistaken on a national platform in a live show like this, I can’t express it in words how I have been feeling since a week post watching the episode," a part of his statement read as quoted by Bollywood Hungama.

