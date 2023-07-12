Hema Malini FINALLY Reacts To Not Living With Dharmendra: 'Every Woman Wants Husband But...'

Hema Malini may have been happy in her “unconventional marriage" with Dharmendra, but her parents initially disapproved of her relationship with the Chupke Chupke star as he was already married to Prakash Kaur at the time. Even after 43 years of their marriage, Hema has no complaints with Dharmendra, who tied the knot with the ‘Dream Girl’ without divorcing Prakash. Dharmendra currently lives with his first wife and their family.

In a recent interview with Lehren, Hema Malini opened up about her equation with her actor-husband and why she lives away from him. “Nobody wants to be like that, it happens. Automatically, what happens, you have to accept. Otherwise, nobody will feel like they want to live their life like this. No! Every woman wants to have a husband, children, like a normal family. But somewhere, it went out of the way," the actress-turned-politician said.