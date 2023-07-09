Hema Malini Makes Shocking Claim About Satyam Shivam Sundaram; Says ‘It Was First Offered To Her’

Hema Malini is considered one of the most successful actresses of her time. She has essayed many roles which are iconic including Shloay. But did you know that she was the first choice for Satyam Shivam Sundaram? Yes, you are reading right. She has recently made a surprising claim, revealing that the iconic film was initially offered to her before it eventually went to actress Zeenat Aman.

Hema Malini said that Raj Kapoor came to her and describe the film. “He said this is such a film, you will not do it but I am keen that you do it," she shared. Hema Malini also added that her mother, who was sitting beside her, also moved her head in dismissal. Later, Zeenat played the lead role. Shashi Kapoor was seen as the male lead. Zeenat Aman’s portrayal of the character Rupa, who is shown as physically scarred, garnered critical acclaim and became one of the defining roles of her career.

In the same interview, the veteran actress recalled harrowing time with a filmmaker. He wanted to shoot some kind of scene. I always put a pin on my saree. I said, ‘saree niche gir jayegi’ (the loose end will slide down). They said that’s what we want," the actor said.