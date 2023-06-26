When Pregnant Hema Malini Met Dharmendra's Mother For 1st Time: 'She Hadn't Informed Anyone...'

Hema Malini and Dharmendra have “an unconventional marriage," according to the veteran actress, who fell in love with the Sholay star while he was already married to Prakash Kaur. Hema Malini has time and again spoken out about how she maintains a respectable distance from Dharmendra’s “other family" as she doesn’t want to disturb them.

However, in her biography Hema Malini: Beyond The Dream Girl, authored by Ram Kamal Mukherjee, Hema Malini opened about meeting her mother-in-law Satwant Kaur. The actress shared how Dharmendra’s mother came to meet her when she was expecting her first baby, actor Esha Deol.

“Dharamji’s mother Satwant Kaur was equally warm and kind-hearted. I remember how she came to meet me once at a dubbing studio in Juhu after I had conceived Esha. She hadn’t informed anyone in the house. I touched her feet, and she hugged me and said, “Beta, khush raho hamesha (Be happy always)." I was happy that they were happy with me." she wrote in her biography.

Meanwhile, Dharmendra and Prakash Kaur have four children together– two sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, and two daughters Vijeta and Ajeita. According to several unconfirmed media reports on the internet, Dharmendra tied the knot with Hema Malini in 1980 without divorcing his first wife, Prakash.

Couple of years back, at the the launch of her authorised biography, Hema Malini had spoken out about her equation with Dharmendra’s son, Sunny, from his first wife.