Hema Malini On Dharmendra's Marriage With Prakash Kaur: 'How Can You Torture A Person Just For...'

Hema Malini has been making headlines for her “unconventional marriage" with Dharmendra ever since the latter’s grandson, Karan Deol, tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Drisha Acharya. Karan - son of superstar Sunny Deol - married Drisha on June 18 in the presence of their families and close friends. Hema Malini and her daughter Esha Deol and Ahana Deol were missing from all wedding ceremonies, which led to netizens speculating about their dynamics with Dharmendra’s ‘other family’.

In an old interview with Simi Garewal on the latter’s popular chat show Rendezvous, Hema had spoken about how she was unfazed by Dharmendra’s other family and never competed with them for his time and attention.

“In love, you are only supposed to give. You cannot demand things. You love the person so much and you have got so much love from that person so how can you torture a person just for these petty things? That’s the reason I never bothered, irritated or tortured him. I want the love to continue so that is how it is still today. We love each other so much. Nothing can come in between us. I understand his problems so I adjust everything according to him," Hema told Simi.