Hema Malini On Her Past Relationships With Jeetendra And Sanjeev Kumar: ‘Forgive And Forget’

Hema Malini was one of the most beautiful-looking actresses of her time. Not only common men but even male actors were also very much interested in her. Jeetendra and Sanjeev Kumar even wanted to marry Bollywood’s Dream Girl but things didn’t materialize and she got married to Dharmendra. However, in an old interview, the veteran Bollywood actress opened up about her past relationships and said that one should not hold grudges for anyone.

In an interview with Lehren Retro, the interviewer told Hema that the actor paid a visit to Sanjeev Kumar when he was in the hospital. The interviewer also added that Hema Malini maintains a cordial relationship with Jeetendra till date. On this Hema said, “It happens in life. Never Keep anything in your heart. You have to just forgive and forget. Aage barte jana hai na life mein… (You need to move on in life).

It was also reported that Jeetendra and Hema Malini’s families reportedly wanted them to get married. Not many would know but Hema’s mother Jaya Chakravathy had tried to convince the actress to marry Jeetendra instead, according to the actress’ authorised biography Hema Malini: Beyond The Dream Girl. Hema and Jeetendra’s families had even flown down to Chennai for their secret wedding but the news got leaked in a leading daily. A shocked Dharmendra travelled to Chennai along with Jeetendra’s then-girlfriend and now-wife Shobha to confront their respective partners. And the wedding was called off.

Notably, Jeetendra and Hema Malini acted together in films like Dulhan, Jai Kaali, Gehri Chaal, Waaris, Kinara, Khusbhoo to name a few. Hema Malini and Sanjeev Kumar featured in movies like Trishul, Sholay, Seeta Aur Geeta and others.