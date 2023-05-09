Hema Malini On Her 'Unconventional' Marriage With Dharmendra: ' I Would Have Been A Nobody If...'

Hema Malini and Dharmendra’s love story is considered to be one of the most unconventional in the history of the Hindi film industry. When they fell in love and decided to get married, Dharmendra was already married to Prakash Kaur and had children. Hema has always respected Dharmendra’s first marriage and given it space over the years.

Initially, Hema was clear that she would never marry Dharmendra, despite being attracted to him. She spoke about this on Simi Garewal’s show, saying that she never intended to marry him and continued to work with him without any such motive. She admitted that she thought about marrying someone like him but not him specifically. However, fate had other plans and they ended up getting married. “I never bothered in the beginning, not at all. Anyone can say that he’s a very good-looking man, doesn’t mean you have to marry that person. So, I continued working with him, but not at all with any intention that I’m going to marry this person. Somewhere I used to think, if at all I have to marry, I will marry somebody like him. Not him, definitely not. But it happened, so you can’t help it," she had said.

Now, speaking to the Times of India, Hema Malini has said that the experience of falling in love and staying committed to someone can be powerful and enduring. She went on to say, that for her, however, adhering to conventional societal expectations was not in the cards. It is because of this non-conformity that she had been able to pursue and achieve so much. “Love is such a thing – you get involved with somebody, you like somebody, and that continues. Being conventional is somebody and that continues. Being conventional is something which I guess was not meant for me, and that is why I am able to do all this. If my marriage had been a conventional one, I think I would have been a nobody. Today, I am doing all this – films, dance, going to places for talks, being in politics – itna sab kuch kaise hota if it was a conventional life."

Dharmendra has two daughters with Hema Malini, Esha Deol and Ahana Deol, while Dharmendra and Prakash have 4 children Ajay Singh, Vijay Singh, Vijeta and Ajeta Deol.

