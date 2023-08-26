Hema Malini Opens Up On Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 Success: 'I Used To Tell Him...' | Exclusive

Sunny Deol is basking in the massive success of Gadar 2 at the moment, after having received so much love and adulation from the audience. The actor returned to the big screen after a hiatus of almost a decade and fans truly could not have been more excited about it.

The entire Deol family too have been showing their sincere love and support towards Sunny’s comeback film ever since it hit the theatres, including his step-mom Hema Malini and her daughters Esha and Ahana Deol.

In an exclusive conversation with News18 Showsha at the launch of a coffee table book ‘Chal Maan Vrindavan,’ Hema Malini got candid about the success of Gadar 2. “Gadar 2 is a massive success because people love Sunny a lot. They all wanted him. I used to also tell him that you have to do the best one now. Karna padega! He would say main karunga," she told us.

“He was very sweet you know and he did this picture and I am deeply so thrilled about it and that he has got so much appreciation, very nice. Each and every scene was so good," the Dream Girl added. Watch the full interview with Hema Malini here: