Hema Malini Poses With Sunny Deol In Rare Photo; Dharmendra Has Priceless Reaction

The internet went abuzz on Wednesday when Dharmendra shared a cryptic post mentioning his wife Hema Malini as well as his daughters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol post his grandson Karan Deol’s wedding to Drisha Acharya. For the unversed, the trio’s absence on the special day had evoked reactions from the netizens. It’s also interesting to note that Hema Malini has been vocal about maintaining distance from Dharmendra’s ‘other family’. However, that doesn’t mean she hasn’t come face to face with Sunny Deol or Bobby Deol.

In one of the posts shared by a fan page of Hema Malini on Instagram, the couple of pictures show Dharmendra, Sunny Deol and Hema Malini in the same frame. While the first picture has Hema Malini standing alongside Sunny Deol in a blue saree and Dharmendra hugging a lady tightly in his arms, in a different snap, Hema, Dharmendra and Sunny can be seen posing together with smiles on their faces. Take a look:

Even before tying the knots with Hema Malini, the Sholay actor was already married to Prakash Kaur. Dharmendra and Prakash have four children together- sons Sunny and Bobby and daughter Vijeeta and Ajeita. There were rumours that Hema Malini’s family was invited to Karan’s wedding, but they chose to skip it. Now, Dharmendra has dedicated a heartfelt post to them alongside a throwback photo with his daughter Esha from his second wife.