Hema Malini Is Ready To Kiss Like Dharmendra-Shabana Azmi In 'Rocky Aur Rani...': 'Bilkul Karenge'

Soon after Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani hit theatres Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi’s lip-kiss grabbed everyone’s attention and became the talk of the town. Now, in a new interview, Dharmendra’s wife Hema Malini has said that she is also ready to do such a scene onscreen if given a chance.

Asked if she would be comfortable kissing onscreen, Hema Malini told India.com, “Kyun nahi karenge, bilkul karenge. (Why not, Why won’t I) If it is nice, if it is relatable and gels with the film, maybe I can." The OG Dream Girl also revealed that she hasn’t watched Karan Johar’s directorial yet.

This comes days after Hema Malini shared that she is ready to make a comeback in films if given a chance. “Somebody should come and sign me up with a good role. It should be appropriate for my age. It can be glamorous but befitting my age," Hema Malini told Times Now.

Advertisement

“I do not want to do a negative role. I am not a negative person at all. I cannot think of myself like that. I do not think bad for anybody so how can I do a negative role. I mean, role toh kar sakte hai kuch bhi, but wesa role nahin karna (I can do any kind of role, but I do not like doing those kinds of roles). The role has to be positive and should have a positive message," the actress added.