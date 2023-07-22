Hema Malini Reveals Dharmendra Booked Entire Nursing-Home For Esha, Ahana's Birth; Netizens Dub Her 'Entitled'

The timeless couple of Bollywood, Hema Malini and Dharmendra, have a love story that could be straight out of a movie. Hema, back in 2020, had shared on The Kapil Sharma Show that when she was about to give birth to their daughters Esha and Ahana, Dharmendra booked an entire hospital just for her. The video is now going viral on Reddit.

When Kapil asked if there’s truth to this, Hema said, “Sahi baat hain. We wanted more privacy, so regular hospital mein nahin jana tha. Woh doctor ka khud ka ek nursing-home tha, so we booked that. Earlier, during a chat with Mumbai Mirror, Hema had said, “Yes, it’s true, during the delivery of Esha and Ahana, he had booked the whole hospital on my name so that I don’t get disturbed by fans."

The comment hasn’t gone down well with netizens. On Reddit, one user commented, “Imagine the inconvenience caused to other patients who might have wanted to get admitted!! Irresponsible." Another wrote, “Entitled spoiled brat."