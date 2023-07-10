Hema Malini Says Dharmendra Wanted Daughters Esha, Ahana To Get Married Quickly: 'Shaadi Hona Chahiye Jaldi'

Hema Malini has been making headlines for her “unconventional marriage" with Dharmendra ever since the latter’s grandson, Karan Deol, tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Drisha Acharya. Karan - son of superstar Sunny Deol - married Drisha on June 18 in the presence of their families and close friends. Hema Malini and her daughter Esha Deol and Ahana Deol were missing from all wedding ceremonies, which led to netizens speculating about their dynamics with Dharmendra’s ‘other family’.

Now Hema Malini, in a recent interview, had gone candid about Dharmendra and how much he was worried about his daughters marriage.

In an interview with Lehren, Hema Malini recalled how Dharmendra has been a constant support to her and his daughters, “I have my two children, they are brought up very well and he (Dharmendra) is always there. That is the best part, he is always there. Actually he was worried, ‘shaadi hona chaiye bachchon ka jaldi (The gets should get married quickly).’ I said ‘Hoga (It’ll happen).’ When the time is right, the right person will come around. With the blessings of god and guru ma, everything happened."

Hema Malini has been vocal about how she has had “an unconventional marriage" with Dharmendra, who fell in love with her while he was already married to Prakash Kaur. Hema Malini has previously revealed that she maintains a respectable distance from Dharmendra’s “other family" as she doesn’t want to disturb them.

While Dharmendra and Hema have managed to keep their family life private, the latter’s biography, titled ‘Hema Malini: The Dream Girl,’ has some insights into her relationship with Dharmendra’s first wife Prakash Kaur.

Hema revealed that she never met Prakash after she married Dharam. In an excerpt she has written, “I didn’t want to disturb anyone. I am happy with whatever Dharamji did for me and my daughters. He played the role of a father, like any father would do. I guess I am happy with that."

Hema further said, “Today I am a working woman and I have been able to maintain my dignity because I have devoted my life to art and culture. I guess, if the situation was even slightly different from this, I wouldn’t be what I am today. Though I have never spoken about Prakash, I respect her a lot. Even my daughters respect Dharamji’s family. The world wants to know about my life in detail, but that is not for others to know. It’s no one’s business.’