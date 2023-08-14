Hema Malini To Star In Ayushmann Khurrana’s Dream Girl 2? Here’s What We Know

Ayushmann Khurrana is all set for his next release Dream Girl 2 co starring Ananya Panday. Well, ever since his debut in 2012 with Vicky Donor, the versatile actor has played many roles, but his character of Pooja in Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms Dream Girl propelled the actor among the masses and made him a household name, and now the reel life Dream Girl is going to meet the OG Dream Girl, Hema Malini.

The duo will be meeting for the first time, and we wonder what is brewing. Is this meeting happening for a promo shoot featuring Hema Malini and Ayushmann Khurrana? Or, Is Hema Malini going to shoot a song with Ayushmann Khurrana for Dream Girl 2? Or Is Hema Malini making a cameo appearance in the much-awaited Dream Girl 2? Nothing has been made official about this till now. But the news has surely left fans speculative.