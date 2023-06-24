Hema Malini's Captivating Photo Leaves Viewers Spellbound, Take a Look

Hema Malini, the yesteryear actress, is famously called the dream girl of Bollywood. Her evergreen beauty, her graceful performances, her charming smile and above all her choice of scripts catapulted her to immense fame at a very young age. But what kept her in the spotlight was often her marriage to the legendary actor, Dharmendra, who was reportedly already married at that time.

Now, recently, a photo of this gorgeous celebrity during her teenage probably has surfaced online and caught our attention. Her beauty will mesmerise you and leave you in absolute awe of the actress. In the black and white snap, she can be seen dressed in an ethnic outfit with statement earrings and adorning her hair is a small flower. The candid photo captured her smiling.

Speaking of her work, Hema Malini, the acclaimed actress known for her iconic role in Seeta Aur Geeta, made her debut in the Tamil film industry in 1963 with the movie Idhu Sathiyam. She ventured into Bollywood in 1968 with the film Sapno Ka Saudagar, where she shared the screen with renowned actors like Raj Kapoor, David Abraham Cheulkar, and Tanuja.

Hema Malini quickly gained recognition and earned the moniker Dream Girl, which later became the title of one of her movies. Her on-screen and off-screen chemistry with co-star Dharmendra became the talk of the town. In 1980, she married Dharmendra, despite his existing marriage to Prakash Kaur, with whom he had four children: Sunny, Bobby, Ajeita, and Vijeta Deol. Hema Malini and Dharmendra have two daughters together, Esha and Ahana Deol.