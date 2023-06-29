Hemangi Kavi-dhumal Flaunts Her Perfect Figure In A Black Swimsuit, Pics Inside

Hemangi Kavi-Dhumal, a renowned actress in the Marathi entertainment industry, has been captivating her fans with stunning updates on social media. Recently, the actress set the internet on fire with a series of pictures featuring her in a swimsuit. Hemangi looked absolutely stunning in a black swimsuit, with her hair elegantly tied in a high-raised bun as she posed for the camera. In one photo, she stood beside the pool, exuding confidence and grace. The next picture showed her playfully splashing water in the pool, radiating joy and happiness. Another shot captured her enjoying the rain while immersed in the pool. Sharing these mesmerising pictures, Hemangi wrote in the caption, “Pool Rani," showcasing her love for the water.

One of her followers commented, “Wow, amazing pictures and superb photography," while another expressed, “Awesome gorgeous clicks." The comment section was filled with red hearts and fire emoticons, indicating the appreciation and admiration of her fans.

A few days ago, Hemangi shared another photo showcasing her casual avatar. She was seen wearing a khaki-colored shirt, paired with nude makeup that accentuated her features. Her well-lined eyebrows, contoured cheeks, and brown lip shade added to her effortless charm. Completing her look, she elegantly tied her hair in a tight bun.

Hemangi embarked on her career as a web designer but later found her true passion in acting. She gained recognition in 2013 after being selected for the Marathi comedy show Fu Bai Fu. In 2019, she played the role of Ragini Shinde in the Marathi television series Mrs. Mukhyamantri.

In 2020, Hemangi appeared in the TV series Maddam Sasu Dhaddam Sun and made her Hindi television debut in 2021. She also made notable appearances in the popular Star Bharat series Teri Laadli Main, portraying the character of Urmila. Furthermore, she showcased her talent in the hit show Lek Majhi Durga on Colors Marathi in 2022.