The makers of Hera Pheri are finally getting ready for its third installment. Apart from Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal reprising their characters, the makers have gotten a new addition to the cast. It was recently reported that Sanjay Dutt will also be playing a key role in the film. The actor will essay the role of Ravi Kishan’s distant brother, who is a gangster. Ravi Kishan played the role of Gangster Chhote in Phir Hera Pheri.

Suniel Shetty: Sanjay Dutt Will Take Hera Pheri To ‘Another Level’

Advertisement

Now Suniel Shetty has expressed his excitement over Dutt coming on board. In a recent interview with the Bombay Times, Shetty guaranteed that Sanjay Dutt’s addition will take the film to a whole different level. “With Sanjay Dutt on board, the film will be a laugh riot, because Sanju’s sense of comedy is unbelievable. His comic timing and body language will add ek aur chaand to this project. He will take this to another level. We share a fantastic relationship and that will transpire on screen, too," he shared.

When Sanjay Dutt Confirmed Being a Part of Hera Pheri 3

Earlier, Sanjay Dutt also confirmed his involvement in the project during a press conference in Delhi, “Yes, I am doing the film. It will be exciting to shoot with the whole team. It’s a great franchise, and I’m so happy to be a part of it. Firoz aur mera rishta bhi bahut purana hai (I have a close relationship with producer Firoz Nadiadwala), and it’s great to be together with Akshay (Kumar), Suniel anna (Shetty), and Paresh (Rawal)," he said.

Kartik Aaryan Also In Hera Pheri 3?

Advertisement

Previously, it was said that Kartik Aaryan will also be seen in Hera Pheri 3. However, Paresh Rawal later revealed in an interview that ‘it did not work out’. “As far as I know, initially, both Kartik and Akshay were to do the film, but it didn’t work out. I don’t know what happened," the actor told MidDay.

With Hera Pheri and Hera Pheri 2, Akshay Kumar as Raju, Suniel Shetty as Shyam, and Paresh Rawal as Baburao left audiences in splits. They are also among the most famous characters in Indian cinema, and in the past 17 years, Hera Pheri has gained cult status with viewers. Fans are ecstatic to see this magical comedy-drama return to theatres.

Read all the Latest Movies News here