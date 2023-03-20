Amitabh Bachchan has been one of the most successful actors in the Hindi film industry and at one point, was referred to as the angry young man in Bollywood. Most of his family members are actors, including his wife Jaya Bachchan, their son Abhisekh as well as daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Even his grandson Agstya Nanda is all set to make his debut in the world of entertainment in the upcoming Netflix film The Archies. However, the one person who has kept herself away from the world of cinema is Amitabh’s daughter and Agstya’s mother Shweta Bachchan.

Shweta never aspired to become an actress and has also remained mostly out of the public eye and away from the world of films. Yes, many have wondered why she did not follow in the footsteps of her parents as her brother Abhisekh did. Well, we seem to have an answer now. Shweta opened up about the same in an episode of Koffee with Karan. The 49-year-old mother of two, who is married to Nikhil Nanda, revealed that a freak accident on the sets of a film as a child made her stay away from films.

Advertisement

While chatting with Karan Johar, she recalled that at a younger age, she used to accompany her parents to film sets. During one such visit, she was inside her father’s make-up room when she playfully put her hand in an electrical socket and she could feel the spark. Shweta was so scared after the incident that she stopped accompanying her parents to sets. This gradually caused her to move away from the world of entertainment and thus she never had the desire to join films like the rest of her family.

Shweta may not have followed her parents’ footsteps but she has inherited her grandfather Harivansh Rai Bachchan’s writing skills. She is the author of the best selling novel Paradise Towers. She launched her clothing line, MXS.

Read all the Latest Movies News here